Town officials adjust to precautions

JEANERETTE — As one of many municipalities across Louisiana struggling to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. said the city’s administration is trying to do the best it can while staying aware of safety precautions.
Jeanerette City Hall has been shut down to the public since late March, the mayor said, noting it was about the same time several other local municipalities decided to close their doors amidst the COVID-19 panic.
Bourgeois said the administrative staff as well as several department staffers have been pared so that essential personnel can still work for the city but stay safe at the same time.
Jeanerette was the first municipality in Iberia Parish to institute a curfew for children and adults inside city limits, and Bourgeois said the curfew has been working well to encourage local residents to stay in their homes during the pandemic.
“The thing we want to focus on is following the recommendations from the parish president and the governor to stay safe. We can’t stress that enough,” Bourgeois said.
The mayor and board of aldermen are planning to conduct city business as usual, albeit a little differently. The monthly board meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday but will be conducted with a conference call-like service, Bourgeois said.
The mayor also said he’s proud of the Jeanerette Police Department and its effort in enforcing curfew times as well as the regular law enforcement duties the JPD conducts in Jeanerette.
The recently appointed police chief for Jeanerette, Dusty Vallot, has done an excellent job in serving the public during this challenging period, the mayor said.
With documented cases of coronavirus stil existing in Iberia Parish, Bourgeois said Iberia Medical Center recently set up shop in Jeanerette to administer tests to local residents, an event that Bourgeois said was successful.
For the mayor, the current priority is maintaining safety precautions as efficiently as possible.
“We’re doing everything we can and we want people to stay safe,” Bourgeois said.