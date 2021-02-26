A town hall to address violence in New Iberia will be held at West End Park Monday.
The town hall, which will take place at 5:30 p.m., is slated to include New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt, New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor and Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero.
The event is sponsored by city council members Deedy Johnson-Reid, Deidre Ledbetter and Marlon Lewis, who both have parts of the West End in the districts that they represent on the council.
Johnson-Reid said the event came about from a constituent calling Lewis and asking what can be done about the rise of violence in the community. Since all three council members had experienced shootings in their districts in the recent past, they decided to set up a town hall for the purpose of letting local residents air their concerns about violence in the city.
Johnson-Reid said possible subjects might include community policing, youth programs, intervention programs and gun buyback programs.
“We hope to walk away with a commitment from leaders in the Community and City officials to implement concrete activities to tackle these issues,” Johnson-Reid said.
The West End of New Iberia in particular has been racked by violent crimes that have shaken up many residents living in the area.
The event is being set up with the purpose of fostering communications between local residents and law enforcement entities in the parish including the New Iberia Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.