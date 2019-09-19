Tour du Teche race set Oct. 4-6

It’s that time of year again as the first hint of fall is in the air and summer’s blast furnace starts to cool, making it perfect for paddlers descending on the Teche Area for the annual Tour du Teche canoe and kayak race.
The three-day staged race is an annual race for canoes, kayaks, pirogues, and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs) along the entire length of Bayou Teche, a total of 135 miles that includes small sections of Bayou Courtableau and the Atchafalaya River.
The race begins Oct. 4 in Port Barre and wraps up in Berwick on Oct. 6.
There are two classes of competition in the Tour du Teche 135. In the Pro Race, some of the fastest boats and paddlers from around the world vie for cash prizes. The Voyageur Race is geared toward recreational paddlers, where the participants challenge themselves as well as each other for trophies, bragging rights and adventure.
Voyageurs may opt for shorter races held in conjunction with Tour du Teche 135.
According to Race Director Tave Lamperez, Tour du Teche 135 began in 2010 with the dual purpose of introducing the beautiful Teche Area to paddlers and other eco-tourists from beyond the region and to illustrate for its residents the recreational, aesthetic, cultural and economic value of Bayou Teche.
Since the race’s inception, Lamperez said visitors and local folk have met and mingled in happy expositions of music and cuisine that have given Tour du Teche 135 its reputation as a moveable party as well as a tough series of paddle marathons.
Anyone interested in participating in this year’s event, or volunteering along the course, cn contact Lamperez at lamperez@netscape.net or 630-605-0671. For more information, go to www.tourduteche.com.