The Tour du Teche continued Saturday with dedicated paddlers starting off the day on the Bayou Teche in St. Martinville and ending in Franklin. The 15 paddlers who registered for the event passed through New Iberia during the early afternoon before making their way to their ultimate destination. The Tour du Teche is a 135-mile race across the Bayou Teche that lasts three days and covers the entire Teche Area. Professionals and amateurs regularly sign up to participate in the race, and participants vie for trophies across multiple categories. Radio communicators were on scene at New Iberia City Park Saturday morning in order to make sure kayakers were proceeding safely and according to plan. Tom Dischler, who was sitting with several other volunteers along the boat ramp City Park, said the first day out had been challenging and exciting for those who participated in Tour du Teche, and Saturday proved no different. “It stormed a little Friday night but luckily it didn’t hit too hard,” he said. Of the 15 kayakers who were registered for this year’s races, several had teamed up into two person kayaks and one participant had even chosen to use a body board to travel along the bayou from St. Martinville to New Iberia. Dischler said the kayakers started early in the morning at St. Martinville, and would eventually rest at the Chitimacha Boat Landing before retiring for the day after landing in Franklin. The route ends at Port Barre today. Tour du Teche began in 2010 with the dual purpose of introducing the beautiful Teche country to paddlers and other eco-tourists, as well as to show local residents the recreational and aesthetic value of the Bayou Teche, according to program information. Other races put on throughout the year by the organization include the Tour De La Riviere Rouge from Bossier City to Butte La Rose, as well as the Bayou Vermilion Paddle Battle from Lafayette to Abbeville.
featured top story
Tour du Teche makes way through local communities
Corey Vaughn
