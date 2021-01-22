Time at Sugarland Elementary was very rewarding for Broussard

With almost three decades of service to Iberia Parish, Cheryl Broussard has seen it all as a teacher. Described as well-grounded, trustworthy, credible and passionate, Broussard received the elementary principal of the year distinction for 2020.
Broussard said she was honored to be selected by her peers. Although she now works as a supervisor of instruction for grades 3-5, Broussard said her time as Sugarland Elementary principal was some of the most rewarding of her career.
What’s your career been like in Iberia Parish?
I’m a 27 year veteran and I’ve had multiple positions. I started as a substitute teacher at Park Elementary and went on to middle school and also taught as a math facilitator. I became a principal at Sugarland Elementary and started this new position July 1.
I was at Sugarland for seven years. My children attended Sugarland, I live in the neighborhood so I was very invested in that school for a long time. When the position became available I knew that I wanted to pursue that opportunity. It’s been the most rewarding aspect of my career, I used to look at children as germs with feet but it was so rewarding.
How did COVID-19 affect teaching last year?
One thing I struggled with was I didn’t get to tell the children bye, there was no closure with me for the kids. Usually I do a social for the kids going on to middle school, I take them to eat at a restaurant and I didn’t get to do that this year because of COVID.
How did you feel being selected as principal of the year?
Being selected principal of the year was very rewarding for me because Iberia Parish is full of talented and competent individuals. For them to come and say that I was worthy of such an honor meant so much to me.