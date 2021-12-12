NEW ORLEANS — The Westgate High School Tigers beat Warren Easton 14-13 in the LHSAA Class 4A Prep Classic Friday night, becoming the first public school in Iberia Parish to be crowned state champions.
The Tigers put on a defensive master class, spurred on by thousands of local fans who made the Caesar’s Superdome feel like a home game. Westgate was forced to make a dramatic goal line stand, but neither the team nor the fans ever lost faith that Tigers would be victorious.
“What a game,” Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. “Guys played hard on both sides. It could have gone either way.
“Two teams bled their hearts out for 48 minutes, giving their towns, their communities, even their state everything they had. That’s what you saw tonight, kids continuously giving their all out there. Unfortunately, somebody has to lose and we’re glad that we are on the winning side of it.”
The victory was seen by many in the community as the culmination of a project that had a scope beyond just the football field.
“We’ve been through so much. It was just six years ago that we went 0-10,” Antoine said. “We couldn’t win a game … and had to turn the culture around. Hats off to these guys for coming in there and believing in what we had to do.
“When you build a culture and base it off of love, anything can happen. Love never fails.”
For Antoine, playing in the Prep Classic took on a new weight following the hospitalization of his mother.
“My mom had bleeding in her brain and got rushed to the ICU in Baton Rouge,” he said. “She comes to every single one of my games and she has never missed a game even when I was in peewee, when I was in high school, and when I was in college.
“It kind of had me off-kilter for a while, but when we made that stop it let me know, that’s what it’s all about. That was for her and the kids played for her.”
When the final whistle blew, Antoine embraced his brother, and assistant coach, Randall Antoine. The two were immediately surrounded by an outpouring of love from the team, proving yet again that the Westgate family is built on love.
Westgate finished the game with a total of 311 offensive yards. Both touchdowns were thrown by Jordan Doucet, a 73-yard pass to Danny Lewis and a 29-yard pass to Dedick Latulas.
Lewis was named the Most Outstanding Player for the 4A title game.