The third annual raffle for the Iberia Homeless Shelter finished up Friday with the first place prize going to a St. Martinville company.
The fundraiser is the main money-raising event for the Iberia Homeless Shelter, which is the primary New Iberia organization serving the homeless in the parish.
The raffle included a grand prize package with tickets to the LSU/Texas A&M game on Nov. 30. It also includes a parking pass, one night hotel stay and $100 gift card. Second place received a gas grill barbecue pit, and third place received a $100 WalMart gift card.
The grand prize for the event went to Rytek Screen Printing in St. Martinville. Second place went to Ray Escuriex and third place went to Draper Alexander.
Steven Etienne, director of the shelter, and volunteers of the Iberia Homeless Shelter revealed the winning names live on KANE 1240 AM radio Friday afternoon at 11 a.m.