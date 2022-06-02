As the top Special Olympics USA athletes in the nation complete at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Fla., this week, New Iberia Senior High 11th grader Amanda Moore is part of the competition
Before she left to represent Louisiana in Florida, the Iberia Parish School Board honored Moore at a board meeting.She will compete in the 400 meter run, shot put and mini javelin events.
Amanda has participated in Special Olympics games at the local and state levels since 2nd grade, and even won a gold medal at the Special Olympics State Track and Field Meet in 2019. The past 12 years she has also competed in basketball, softball, horseshoes and soccer.
Coach Landa Gann said Amanda has had a lifelong love of athletics that will be culminating at this year’s Special Olympics. “I’m really excited to be the coach for Amanda,” Gann said. “Her exceptional talent, willingness to train and love of Special Olympics allowed her to be chosen.
We are proud of her continued progress as an athlete and as an individual.”Louisiana will be bringing 103 in their delegation to this year’s Special Olympics, and Gann said that 11 are from Iberia Parish. Two coaches will also be attending.
The national Special Olympics USA website said, “Special Olympics is important to Amanda because it gives her the opportunity to make more friends and do things she probably wouldn’t be able to do otherwise. Her favorite memory from Special Olympics is when she was invited to attend a meeting and spoke in front of 20 people.
When Amanda isn’t paying sports or going to school at New Iberia Senior High, she loves dancing.”
Here are three questions Amanda answered for the Special Olympics on competition:
Why are you excited to go to USA Games?
Amanda: It will be great to travel and compete with my Special Olympic teammates.
What was your favorite moment at a SOLA event?
Amanda: When I spoke in front of everyone at a Unified Partner meeting at the State Games. I was very proud of myself because I do not usually speak in front of lots of people.
Who are some of your heroes or idols and why?
Amanda: My heroes are Coach Cindy Landry, Coach Landa Gann, Coach Katie Botts and teacher Christi Gonzales.
They have all given me chances to do things I never thought I could do.