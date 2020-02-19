Three New Iberia residents were honored at Tuesday’s City Council meeting for their efforts in saving a man from a burning trailer last month.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt presented Lifesaving Valor Awards to Johnny Barnes, Dre’ Gary and Gerard Duhon at the meeting following a brief presentation from New Iberia Fire Chief Gordon Copell.
Copell said the incident that involved the three men occurred on Jan. 21, when the fire department received a call at 8:07 a.m. to 933 Weeks Street. When the New Iberia fire and police departments responded, Copell said there was a woman by the side of the road who told first responders that a man was trapped inside a burning trailer.
“When we got there we saw Sgt. Daniel Ellis on the backside of the trailer pulling metal, but he was assisting the three men who we are giving awards to tonight,” Copell said. “Those three guys, I can truthfully say if they were not there tearing the backside of the trailer apart with 30-foot flames coming out, that man would not have survived.”
Copell said the man in the trailer had “30 seconds to a minute” remaining at best, and Dre’ Gary even assisted in tossing one of the firefighters into the trailer.
“Those guys put themselves in danger and it actually turned out really well,” Copell said.
DeCourt said that he was on scene of the fire as well, and witnessed firsthand the men’s heroism.
“I got there and saw a whole lot of people pulling together, and when you see the police department, fire department and people from the community pulling together to save somebody that really speaks volumes,” DeCourt said.
After talking it over with the fire chief and police chief, DeCourt said the administration wanted to not only honor the firefighters and police, but also the residents who helped with the incident.
“We can’t thank y’all enough,” DeCourt said. “This is not often that we get to do this.”
In other business, the City Council approved a change order for the Jefferson Terrace drainage project, which is attempting to alleviate flooding in the area.
DeCourt said the project hit some unstable dirt which led to new piping for the project.
“We had to change the piping and the way were handling the project because we couldn’t use the concrete pipe, so we had to switch to a more expensive pipe that was also a little more labor intensive,” DeCourt said.
Funding for the project is coming out of the drainage fund, and DeCourt added that the change order may not necessarily need a budget amendment.
“We have so many unit cost items on our engineering project that in the end we still could well be in the money because you have unit quantities and you don’t hit those targets all the time,” DeCourt said. “But to be on the safe side I had to get this change order approved.”
If the project becomes more expensive than anticipated, DeCourt said he will come back to the council for a budget amendment.