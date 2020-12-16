Three New Iberia police officers were honored at Tuesday’s City Council meeting by the West End Council of Neighborhood Associations for their work in the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
WECNA member Robby Bethel said that despite the very trying times that this year has brought on the local community, WECNA thought it was important to recognize local public servants who went the extra mile for the community.
“We want to take some time to recognize our NIPD officers for stepping up and being part of the community this past year,” Bethel said. “Hunger intensified in the country this year, including our parish. Some families didn’t know where they would get their next meal from.”
WECNA, along with Second Harvest Food Bank and Mount Olive Baptist Church, held several food distribution events this year to help the hungry in Iberia Parish, and throughout all of those events Bethel said NIPD officers were always ready to lend a head.
“Each time our massive food distributions would take place I would get on the phone and call Capt. Ryan Boutte and let them know what we were planning on doing and he would immediately dispatch some of his officers to come to the community and do traffic control and greet the families who sometimes were ashamed and embarrassed for having to come to a food bank to get food,” Bethel said.
Officers honored included Officers Brian Trahan, Jimmy Estave and Laura Grubbs Broussard. City Marshal Tony Migues also was recognized for his contributions.
“I saw them not only come as officers for the NIPD but also community servants,” Bethel said. “It’s a difference between doing your job and being a servant.”
In other business, the New Iberia City Council unanimously approved refinancing a general obligation bond at the meeting as well.
Bonding agent Jason Akers said the city had given preliminary approval to solicit bids to refinance the bonds several months ago, and came before the council to seek final approval.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the refinance was a step to ultimately speed the process in getting a road bond floated sometime in 2021.
“We’re doing this to get to our road bond and fix our finances as quickly as we can to proceed as fast we can,” DeCourt said. “Everything we’re doing is leaning towards fixing our roads.”