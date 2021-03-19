After being postponed earlier this year due to bad weather, the Iberia Parish School Board announced the three Iberia Parish students of the year representing elementary, middle and high schools in the parish.
Mia Comeaux, Kaylen Daniels and Jenna Potier were introduced by school district supervisor Pamela Landry at the meeting, who read off the accomplishments of the three students who were honored at the meeting.
Mia Comeaux is a fifth grade student at Delcambre Elementary School with a 4.0 grade point average and also scored at advanced on all parts of the LEAP Test. Landry said Mia’s favorite part of the day is going to the gifted and talented class at Delcambre Elementary.
In addition to reading, Mia likes to read, draw and dance, and has participated at a dance and fitness studio for five years.
She has participated in community service events including a St. Jude walk for autism, and is also president of the Junior Beta Club and secretary of the 4-H Club.
Mia said she was honored to be recognized as the Delcambre Elementary Student of the Year, and Landry said the district was honored to recogize her as the 2021 Iberia Parish student of the year.
Kaylen Daniels, an eighth grader at Anderson Middle School, was the winner of the Middle School Student of the Year Award. Landry said that Kaylen has a passion for music and enjoys dancing, singing, playing guitar and ukulele. She is also teaching herself to play the piano and write music.
Landry said Kaylen hopes to help the lives of others through her music. She is also a member of 4-H Club, Beta Club and Anderson Middle School’s track team. Kaylen takes gymansitics and is part of a dance group at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. When she finishes school, Kaylen said she wants to own and operate her own dancing school, and is currently deciding between attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette or Julliard Art School.
Finally, Jenna Potier of Westgate High School was chosen as the high school honoree for the student of the year award.
Jenna is a 12th grade honor student at Westgate and enjoys volunteering and working with children. Landry said Jenna loves community service, and has volunteered at vacation Bible school where she ran the nursery, running the daycare at Strive Fitness in downtown New Iberia, reading books to children and entertaining children at the annual Pancakes With Santa event.
Kaylyn is concerned about issues like helping low income communities, animal abuse and the effects of second health smoke.
“Her ultimate goal is to keep others healthy and safe,” Landry said.
Kaylyn will be attending UL Lafayette where she plans to major in psychology. Longterm, she hopes to become a gynecologist obstetrician, which she describes as her dream job.