Three men found in a residence adjacent to a shooting on Mixon Street Saturday night were arrested on a variety of drug and weapon charges after police broke into the house seeking an injured victim of the shooting.
Shannon Thiacie Phillips, 28, New Iberia, Nakaven Chevalier, 22, St. Martinville, and Kendra DeShwan Randall, 38, New Iberia, were arrested after police found them inside the Mixon Street home with approximately 11 pounds of suspected marijuana, six weapons, and approximately $1,440 in cash.
Police responded to the shooting scene on Mixon Street in the city's West End around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. According to witness accounts, three people were targeted in the attack. One was shot in the leg and transported to a hospital in Lafayette. A second was struck in the back. According to a video from the scene, the third victim rolled away in his wheelchair.
When officers arrived, they initially learned one man was shot. They then received additional information from bystanders that there was a child inside of a nearby residence with a gunshot wound.
Officers tried knocking on the door to no avail. Because of the circumstances, officers forced entry inside of the residence and discovered the second male victim also suffering from a gunshot wound.
Both injured men were taken to an area hospital with moderate injuries. There was no juvenile injured during the incident.
Officers recovered the marijuana, cash and several weapons after a search warrant for the residence was granted.
Phillips was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic (over 10 pounds), four counts of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of monies from drug proceeds.
Chevalier was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic (over 10 pounds), four counts of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.
Kendra Randall was charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I narcotic (over 10 pounds), four counts of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
All three men were arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. No one has yet been charged in the shooting incident. It remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, please contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS if you wish to be anonymous.