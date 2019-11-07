In new data released Wednesday from the state Department of Education, the Iberia Parish School District has gained another “A” rated school and a new “B” rated high school as well.
Delcambre High and Delcambre Elementary maintained their “A” ratings. Loreauville High joins the ranks as the third “A” rated school in the district.
Westgate High School also improved its ranking, going from a “C” school to a “B” school in the latest results.
The parish can also take pride in the fact that none of its schools fall below the “C” grade. Only one school, Sugarland Elementary, dropped a grade. It went from a “B” to a “C” level from 2018 to 2019.
Iberia fared better than many other districts across the state. About 16 percent of Louisiana public schools received an “A” grade, 32 percent received a “B,” 29 percent got a “C,” 14 percent were rated a “D” and 9 percent got an “F.”
Under the terms of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, 571 schools across the state will be required to develop improvement plans to submit to the state for approval and funding. Of those schools, 89 have received ratings of “F” for two or more consecutive years, and 25 have received “F” ratings for four or more consecutive years, making them eligible for inclusion in the state-run Recovery School District, LDOE says.
Of 219 schools previously identified under ESSA as in need of comprehensive improvement, excluding alternative schools, 36 percent increased by 3 or more school performance score points, 40 percent remained generally steady, and 24 percent declined by 3 or more SPS points, the department says. By comparison, 29 percent of other schools, excluding alternative schools, increased by 3 or more points.
Overall, the IPSD maintained its “B” rating, but moved its numerical score up slightly, from 79.5 to 81.
Iberia Parish tied with Acadia Parish with a score of 81 for 27th of the 65 districts. St. Mary Parish is at 17th with an 85.4, and St. Martin is at 44th with a score of 73.3.
Vermilion Parish’s school system scored very high, with a tally of 92.8, coming in second statewide behind only the Zachary Community School District.