Three highlights of the weekend’s gumbo Cookoff

The World Championship Gumbo Cookoff is back and better than ever this weekend with a wide slate of teams to keep your taste buds happy.
Along with plenty of gumbo, event-goers will be able to sample several types of Cajun dishes while enjoying bands and games for the kids in Bouligny Plaza.
Here are three things to expect for the weekend.
Three event highlights
1. Music
Top-tier musicians are expected for the weekend. On Saturday, the musical lineup consists of Cajun Company, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band. Full Circle finishes out the set for the first day of the cookoff. On Sunday, Geno Delafose and the French Rockin’ Boogie and Swampland Revival are scheduled to play.
2. Meanest Beans
There are plenty of dishes waiting that are not gumbo related. The Cajun Creole Foodfest and Meanest Beans Cookoff will pit teams against each other to determine who has the best non-gumbo dish Saturday. A cooking demonstration will also be held by Ca C’est Bon on Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m.
3. And of course, gumbo
Professional and amateur teams will cook in Bouligny Plaza Sunday afternoon, with event-goers able to sample a wide selection of the dish. On Saturday, the youth division of the cookoff will take place with young chefs competing in their own gumbo competition.