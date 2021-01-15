Three highlights for the Youth Art Festival being held by the New Iberia Recreation Department:
What is it?
“Great Portraits or Scenes: A Youth Art Festival” was established in 1997 by the New Iberia Parks and Recreation Department and Judge Charles Porter as a way to get young people in local libraries and read. Children participating read about famous African-Americans throughout history and draw a portrait or scene that inspire them, with the winner getting a prize and t-shirt.
Why it matters.
Parks and Recreation employee Krystal Boyance said the contest is a way to get kids into New Iberia’s public library system and learn how to use it as a resource. The library system coordinates with public school librarians who try to get the word out to art teachers and students in Iberia Parish schools to participate.
How many participate?
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Heather Dominique said the 300 to 400 students across Iberia Parish can participate depending on the year.
What they say
“One of the important parts of this whole program is to get the kids back into the library. It gets them in a book or magazine, and they can pick up a hard copy and draw either a portrait or a scene.” Heather Dominique, New Iberia Parks and Recreation superintendent
“This has been around since 1995. We actually used to go to schools around the parish for black history programs and give them awards and a shirt with the sponsors on the back. The library is one of the big pushers of this.” -Krystal Boyance, New Iberia Parks and Recreation employee
Kids can participate by:
How: Turning a copy to any school library, any Iberia Parish Library, City Park or West End Park from Jan. 12 until Feb. 12 by 4 p.m.
To participate: Outline your drawing in either black or dark crayon, marker or ink. Please use books or magazines as references, not social media platforms.