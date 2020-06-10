NATCHITOCHES — Diplomas were officially conferred on May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, a prestigious residential public high school located in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.
Three graduates are from New Iberia. They are Karan Baker, Jack Granger, and Izabel Nguyen.
Baker will attend Louisiana State University Honors College.
Granger will enroll at Tulane University Honors College. He will pursue a degree in neuroscience.
Nguyen will attend Montclair State University this fall to major in music therapy.
Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a commencement ceremony in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.
The Class of 2020 will be honored at a Senior Recognition Ceremony and Commencement Ceremony during a one-day, in-person celebration tentatively scheduled for Aug. 9.