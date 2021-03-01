FRANKLIN — Enhanced patrols due to a high number of calls reporting gunshots fired in the area around Ninth Street led to the arrest of three Franklin men early Saturday morning after officers recognized a person in a vehicle as someone sought on outstanding warrants.
According to a Franklin Police Department spokeswoman, officers saw the three men sitting in a vehicle shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. They believed one of the men, Deondric Butler, 25, had outstanding warrants from a previous assault charge.
Along with deputies from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, they approached the vehicle, where they saw a handgun in plain view.
The three men were taken into custody and brought to the Franklin Police Department for questioning. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle, where officers found two handguns, illegal narcotics, and drug paraphernalia.
Butler was arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. Additional charges from the stop Saturday morning include possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, third offense possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Joaquima Brown, 26, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.
Charles Beverly, 28, was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Butler was booked and released on a $70,000 bond. Beverly was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.
Brown was booked, processed, and held, with bond set at $20,500.