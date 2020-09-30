FRANKLIN — Candidates vying to replace 16th Judicial District Divison H Judge Lori Landry held firm on state judicial code despite being thrown a zinger or two from the St. Mary Parish Chamber Monday.
Roger Hamilton Jr., Thailund “Tai” Porter-Green and Alicia Johnson Butler are vying for the seat on the bench left vacant when Landry resigned over the summer to run for District Attorney. Landry had served on the bench since 2002. Her term was slated to expire Dec. 31.
The 16th Judicial District Court encompasses Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary Parishes. All three candidates live in New Iberia.
The St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce held a forum Monday night at the Teche Theatre in Franklin for the three candidates to tout their platforms.
The candidates were asked the same questions, in rotation. Social distancing precautions were taken, including hand wiping the microphone after each candidate spoke.
Each candidate said they supported the state judicial code for judges.
Ed Verdin, chamber board member and forum master of ceremonies, asked the three “Are you Pro-life,” and “And do you support the 2nd Amendment.”
On the issue of pro-life, Hamilton, an independent, said that he has a “strong personal religious stance on the sanctity of life,” adding, “judicial conduct codes prohibit me from discussing my personal views.”
Porter-Green, a Democrat, said the question of whether she is pro-life or not, “is irrelevant, because according to Judicial Canon 3, she is prohibited from discussing any personal issues.”
Butler, also a Democrat, said, “I have a strong conviction, but whatever that conviction is, is irrelevant. A judge is to be open minded and hear a variety of facts presented on issues.”
“As a judicial candidate, I am prohibited from discussing these issues.”
On the issue of being in support of the 2nd Amendment, Butler said her personal beliefs are irrelevant to the question, and that as a justice she will render decisions to, “all facts that are presented as evidence.”
Hamilton said, “As a lawyer, I took an oath, and I will again take an oath, to abide by the Constitution of these United States, which includes the second amendment.”
Porter-Green said whether she is in support of the 2nd Amendment or not, is irrelevant. “I will follow the rule of the law with equal handed application.”
Each candidate was also asked, “What qualifies you to be a judge beyond a law degree, why should I vote for you?”
Porter-Green touted her history of community service, her teaching law experience, and her work in policy for making improvements in the judicial system for the betterment of children.
“Most importantly is my work as a wife of 27 years, and a mother of three young adults — this fuels my advocacy for people.”
Butler cited her initial work as a corrections officer and a teacher, and as a legal representative for the Glencoe Charter School and the work she has one with young people in her church.
“I’ve worked with all sorts of people with a myriad of problems. My life experiences speak for my qualifications,” she said.
Hamilton touted the experiences he has learned from having made two decades of decisions as a prosecutor. These are somewhat comparable to the decisions a judge makes every day, he said.
“My service as the Jeanerette City Attorney, just another example,” he said, of the variety of people and situations he has worked with and come across.
On the question of whether partisan politics belong in the court, all three candidates said no.
Butler said a judge should, “render equality and justice for all persons.”
Green said, “Justice is supposed to be blind. That’s why lady justice has balanced scales while being blindfolded.”
Hamilton said, “This is why I am campaigning as an Independent. I want my decisions based on law, without regards for political affiliations or social standing in the community.”