JEANERETTE — Three people from Sorrel were arrested Thursday after a shooting Wednesday evening that left a man in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds.
According to a spokesman for the Jeanerette City Marshal’s office, April Lewis, 29, Joshua Perro, 31, and Khadijah Stewart, 25, were each arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
According to the spokesman, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the Pelican Court area of Jeanerette. When officers arrived, they found the victim with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was transported to Lafayette Medical Center for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.