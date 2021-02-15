Iberia and St. Mary parishes are still at the top of the list of Cleco-served parishes by number of outages, even as the utility touts having reconnected more than three-fourths of its customers so far.
As of 4 p.m., Cleco Power has restored power to more than 7,700 customers who lost electricity due to the winter storm. At the height of the storm, 11,110 customers were without power.
“Damage assessment and restoration efforts in some areas are being hindered by deteriorating road conditions and road closures which are delaying the arrival of some out-of-state contractor crews,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “While crews will continue to work into the night, some customers will be without power
overnight.”
Here is the number of power outages, by parish, that Cleco is aware of as of 4 p.m. Monday:
DeSoto – Less than 5 customers
Iberia – 2,309 customers
Rapides – 10 customers
Sabine – 7 customers
St. Landry – 11 customers
St. Martin – 16 customers
St. Mary – 657 customers
St. Tammany – 22 customers
Washington – 339 customers
For the latest information on Cleco power outage updates and restoration