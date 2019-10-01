Thousands in Teche Area casting early ballots

Voters continued to take advantage of the early voting period for the Oct. 12 gubernatorial election, with thousands of votes already cast across the Teche Area.
In addition to the statewide executive and legislative races, several local races are generating heightened interest, with two vacant sheriff positions open, one in St. Martin Parish and another in Iberia Parish. St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith faces two challengers in his race as well.
In Iberia, there are also several parish council races with no incumbent for challengers to face, as well as the New Iberia City Marshal’s seat left open after the death of longtime incumbent Vic Delcambre earlier this year.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, 2,069 votes had been cast in Iberia Parish during the early voting period, according to Registrar of Voters Kristie Blanchard. Of those, 837 were cast in person Monday with another 76 received by mail.
Blanchard said she is seeing a high level of voter interest in this election, not only at the state level but all the way down to the local races.
St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters Patricia Guidry said that 839 voters cast their ballots in person Monday, with another 38 voting by mail. That brings the early voting total there to 2,432, with 519 of those votes received by mail.
In St. Mary Parish, Monday saw 548 voters take advantage of the early voting window, bringing the total to 1,438 so far for the early voting period.
Of those, 210 were received by mail, according to Registrar of Voters Jolene Holcombe.
Early voting continues until Oct. 5.