Local patriots showed out in full force at Bouligny Plaza Monday evening to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
The Memorial Day Ceremony put on by the Iberia Veterans Association was also held to dedicate a new veterans monument that lists the names of local residents who died during wartime.
The monument, which has been years in the making, was an attraction for many Iberia Parish residents who attended. The ceremony was one of the largest the IVA has ever put on, with more than 100 people in the community showing up for the event.
IVA President Leslie Landry, who is a U.S. Army veteran, was almost in tears at the opening of the event.
“Y’all are breaking my heart,” Landry said to the crowd. “I did not think we would have a crowd like this. There is some patriotism left.”
Like Memorial Day ceremonies celebrated throughout the country Monday, the event was meant to honor those who died while in service the United States.
Landry said Memorial Day was created after the Civil War to honor those who had died, and eventually extended to soldiers who died during all American wars.
“We are honoring those who died for us, who paid the ultimate price because freedom is not free,” Landry said. “Someone has to pay.”
The event was also dedicated to a new veteran’s monument that has been a decade in the making. Located at the back of Bouligny Plaza, the monument was created thanks to the IVA and Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the New Iberia City Council.
The idea for a monument came a decade ago from the late Paul Schwing, Landry said. Schwing had asked Landry and former IVA President Benny Schovajsa for a monument inside Bouligny Plaza, and after years of fundraising there was still not enough to make it happen.
That’s when DeCourt stepped in and offered a new vision of the monument as well as additional funding, Landry said.
“Mayor DeCourt showed us his version of the monument that he wanted to build in conjunction with the Iberia Veterans Association,” Landry said. “It looked nothing like ours but it was a monument, and we agreed that it was overdue and maybe a new idea would make it happen.” “Y’all see it happening here today,” Landry added,
The monument features the names of Iberia Parish born soldiers who died serving during wartime, as well as bricks featuring the names of veterans and donors who helped fund the project.
DeCourt said at the event that he was hoping for additional bricks and funding so that a liberty bell centerpiece could eventually be installed.
“There’s over 120 names of people who made the ultimate sacrifice on those plaques, that’s how people here fit into the history of America,” DeCourt said.