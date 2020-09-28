In the time of COVID-19, there’s no place like home. And every October- there’s no taste like gumbo! It’s no different this year.
The headlining event is a virtual Live Cooking Demonstration with Chef Amy Sins, presented by the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce. On Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., New Orleans’ very own “Wizard of Roux” will be coming to your kitchen virtually, with high energy and great tips for making the best gumbo in the world. She will also answer the burning questions you’ve had about making gumbo at home!
Tickets are $35. Purchases will come with a limited- edition roux spoon (while supplies last), an email with the full recipes, Tabasco® brand pepper sauce mini and more. Attendees can also enter for the chance to win a spot virtually cooking alongside Chef Amy by getting five friends to enter your name when they register. Purchase tickets at Shop.IberiaChamber.org, and then you’re off to see the Wizard!
The 2020 Virtual Gumbo Experience will also offer the Cooking with the Champions MasterClass. Join past champions and other special guests, as they show you how to make three different kinds of gumbo, and other local favorites, including chargrilled oysters, pecan pie more. The MasterClass will be available for download at Shop.IberiaChamber.org for $15, so that you can enjoy the recipes at your leisure.
Lastly, souvenirs, local products, and donation opportunities are available to help the chamber keep the tradition of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff alive.
These virtual experiences are generously sponsored by Louisiana Seafood, Tabasco® brand pepper sauce, Cypress Bayou Casino, Louisiana Direct Seafood, Musson Patout Automotive, and Cox.
About Chef Amy Sins
Chef Amy Sins is an international award-winning author, speaker, strategist, Travel + Leisure Award winner and New Orleans' Chef Du Jour.
A bland press kit bio cannot prepare you for the contagious joy, southern charm, and barefoot shenanigans of Chef Amy Sins. She’s a mischievous host and fanatical food explorer in constant motion.
Chasing down rogue chickens, spinning stories about Louisiana food traditions to eager diners, fishing for supper, traveling to far-off places, dreaming up dishes with Cajun and Creole flair – all part of Amy’s unpredictable, almost unbelievable day-to-day adventures bouncing around South Louisiana (and the globe).
For more information on the event, contact Avery Grubb with the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce at (337) 364-1836 or by email.