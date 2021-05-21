THIS IS WHY WE LIVE HERE: Jennie Lallande finds her vocation in getting her hands dirty

“Do the right thing,
at the right time, with the right people,
for the right reason.”
This is the quote on the wall of Jennie Lallande’s Facebook page. Jennie Lallande is a person living her right life here in Iberia Parish.
“I wasn’t a natural student.” Although Jennie graduated from Louisiana School for Math, Sciences, and the Arts (LSMSA), she didn’t settle into college. After a short time at the University of New Orleans, she went to South Florida and became a stewardess on a yacht. “It’s like a cross between a waitress and housekeeper all at once living on a boat.” She traveled from Nova Scotia and New York City in the summer all the way to Trinidad in the winter. After her time traveling on the yacht, she worked for a yacht manufacturer for 10 years. Jennie may have been living her best life, but she wasn’t living her “right” life.
The yacht industry is all about excess; therefore, it opened Jennie’s eyes to incredible waste. Her focus shifted to the environment. “I felt I needed to make amends.” She became intrigued by a new curriculum at UL in the School of Geosciences, combining environmental science and petroleum engineering.
“My grandparents lived in New Iberia. I grew up in Morgan City, but would visit here. I thought it was so charming.” When Jennie first moved to New Iberia, she was uncomfortable going to the grocery store where everybody talked to you. “At first it felt like an assault, coming from South Florida, but now it’s one of my favorite things about living here. Having a conversation with everybody like you know them.”
Jennie was still in school at UL when she heard of an opportunity for a Blue Cross/ Blue Shield Foundation Challenge for Healthy Living grant. Through this grant administered by the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation, she was instrumental in building the Iberia Community Garden. The grant period ended in 2015, but she stayed on at the garden for a few more years.
She now calls herself a full-time farmer. She’s developing an acre of land near Avery Island and focusing on medicinals, herbal teas that have healing qualities. She also works for Gonsoulin Land and Cattle on Saturdays at the Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market.
In 2015, Jennie volunteered to direct the garden at Sugarland Elementary established by the Optimist Club. In the beginning, she and her volunteers worked with 4-H and with 3rd and 4th graders. Then they started an after-school garden club. In the first year they managed about 50 kids. “They wanted to be outside with their friends. It’s such a nice place to be.”
Due to the pandemic shutdown, Sugarland’s garden has not been maintained. Jennie has organized volunteers to rebuild the pergola and weed the beds. She explained that it’s not a good space for growing vegetables; however, the growth of the trees and flowers has created a natural habitat for birds. She hopes to get it back in shape to be a welcoming space for students next school year.
Jennie Lallande lives in New Iberia for the quality of life here when compared to other places. “Free festivals, beautiful scenery, so many nice things to do here that don’t cost anything. You’d never find that in Miami!” She wishes more people would appreciate what they have here and take care of it. “I’d like the message of stewardship to be louder. We only have this one planet. We need to take care of it.”
MARGARET SIMON is an elementary teacher of gifted students in Iberia Parish. She writes a blog regularly at reflectionsontheteche.com.