Thirteen from Teche Area named to Composite Academic All-State baseball, softball lists

Several Teche Area baseball and softball players were honored for their academic and athletic accomplishments by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, which released its Academic All-State teams for the two sports that saw their seasons suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The All-Academic teams are made up of senior student-athletes who have a grade point average of 3.5000 or above within their schools’ class or division. To earn Composite Team honors, a student-athlete’s six-semester GPA must have an un-weighted 4.00. The Class Team is composed of student-athletes with six-semester GPA of 3.5-3.999.
Colt Saunier of Delcambre High School, Lane Toups of Erath High School and Landon LaGrange of Loreauville High School were named to the Baseball Composite Team comprised of players from all classifications, C through 5A, and divisions, V through I. Sixty-six players were named to the composite team, all with 4.0 grade point averages.
Softball Composite Team members from the Teche Area include Alyssa Clement and Emilee Lopez of Delcambre High School, Nikki LeBlanc and Carrington Neveaux of Erath High School, Drue Armentor of Highland Baptist Christian School, Caitlin Migues, Madi Freyou and Hannah Towers of Loreauville High school, Lizzie Blanchard of St. Martinville Senior High School and Asia Richardson of West St. Mary High School.
Baseball
Named to the Class 5A Academic All-State Team were Dustin Menard (3.7963 GPA) and Chadwick Menard Jr. (3.7818 GPA) of New Iberia Senior High.
Earning Class 4A baseball honors was Westgate High School’s Dremone Bounyaseng (3.6000 GPA).
Joining Toups on the 3A team was ERath’s Dax Hoffpauir (3.7273 GPA)
In addition to Saunier and Lagrange on the 2A team, Josh Guillot (3.8974 GPA) and Mycal Jones (3.6756 GPA) of Loreauville and Catholic High’s Nicholas Borne (3.6190 GPA) and Christopher Landry (3.5910 GPA) earned Academic All-State honors.
Earning Class A honors were Dominick Boudreaux (3.8000 GPA) of Highland Baptist and Benjamin Simpson (3.5926 GPA) of Centerville.
Class B honorees included Episcopal School of Acadiana’s Robert Rhymes (3.9583 GPA), Benjamin Bordes (3.8100 GPA), Matthew Hebert (3.6400 GPA) and Colin Pooler (3.6300 GPA).
Softball
Kailyn Head (3.9259 GPA) of New Iberia earned Class 5A Academic All-State honors.
Westgate’s Hannah Tauzin (3.9615 GPA), Braylyn Menard (3.8867 GPA), Jolie Gary (3.7647 GPA) and Kiley Hebert (3.5961 GPA) earned Class 4A honors.
Joining Blanchard, LeBlanc and Neveaux on the 3A team were St. Martinville’s Alyssa Casey (3.9642 GPA), Katelyn Vicknair (3.8846 GPA) and Aubreigh Benintende (3.6538) and Erath’s Amber Theriot (3.8800 GPA), Lexie Gisclair (3.8095 GPA) and Madison Mouton (3.5000 GPA).
Also on the 2A team in addition to the six Teche Area representatives on the Composite Team were Delcambre’s Alexis Rogers (3.9615 GPA) and Baleigh Trahan (3.5106 GPA), Loreauville’s Grace Boggs (3.9200 GPA) and Jade Fuller (3.5555 GPA), Catholic High’s Emma LeGros (3.8640 GPA) and Jeanerette’s Kierra Prejean (3.8556 GPA)
Camille Baker (3.7500 GPA) of Hanson Memorial School and Islee Finley (3.7407 GPA) of Centerville join Armentor on the Class A team.