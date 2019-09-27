Sugar Cane Festival stirs a lot of memories, but the most persistent image representing the festival are the parades through downtown New Iberia.
That’s nice and all, but there is a lot more going on this weekend. Here’s five things that newcomers may not know are happening as part of the fest:
1. 4-H Livestock Show
f you want to see what the next generation of beef, lamb, goat and hog farmers are going to be bringing to your table, head over to the SugArena on the Northwest Bypass this morning. The show kicks off at 8 a.m.
On Saturday, the 4-H Rabbit Show will open at 8:30 a.m.
2. Blessing of the Crop
If you missed the 4-H Show, then you can head over to the Gonsoulin Farms office on Weeks Island Road for the annual blessing of the sugar crop. The event is happening at 10 a.m. at 5275 Weeks Island Road, near the Port of Iberia.
3. Art, Photography and Sugar Treats
Just across the Bayou Teche from downtown, at the Cyr Gates Center in City Park, the Sugar Cane Festival’s various exhibitions and competitions are kicking off Friday afternoon. Contestants entered their best work in art, photography, and sugar cookery Thursday, along with the greenest thumbs around competing in the garden and flower show. The exhibitions open at 2 p.m. Friday and continue Saturday.
4. A Nice Morning Run
The Sugar Cane Festival’s 5k Run kicks off from Cross Fit Overhaul on Main Street early Saturday morning. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m., with the race at 7:30 a.m., so it should all be done before the weather heats up.
5. Stylish Wheels on Display
After you get your blood pumping with that run, head back across the bayou to the Sugar Cane Festival building’s parking lot in City Park for the annual Sugar Cane Festival Car Show. Vehicles are scheduled to be on display starting at 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Saturday.