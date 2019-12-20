1. Mini Gingerbread House Workshop
A Mini Gingerbread House workshop for boys and girls is scheduled for 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the meeting room of the St. Peter Branch of the Iberia Parish Library. Participants must register. For more information ot to register, call 364-7670. The workshop is sponsored by the Iberia Parish Library and Friends of the Iberia Parish Library.
2. Victorian Christmas at Joseph Jefferson Home
Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home and Rip Van Winkle Gardens decorated for the holiday season are being held daily through Dec. 31. Tours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Rip Van Winkle Gardens, 5505 Rip Van Winkle Road. Regular tour rates apply. Call 359-8525 for more information.
3. Merry-making time at the Shadows
Throughout December, the Shadows-on-the-Teche will be dressed for the holidays in greenery highlighted with fruits, nuts, and berries. Seasonal tours, focusing on holiday celebrations in the 19th century, will be offered during the Shadows normal operating hours. For information, call 369-6446.