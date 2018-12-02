1. Ceremony set for Friday night
A ceremony remembering the day the United States became involved in World War II will be held Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bouligny Plaza in downtown New iberia. The event will feature a flag ceremony, a three-volley salute, flag raising and patriotic music.
2. Magic on Main set to roll on Saturday
The New Iberia Downtown Business Association and the Main Street Program will again sponsor the Magic on Main Christmas Parade Saturday evening. The parade caps off a full day of events in the downtown area. The parade kicks off at 6 p.m.
3. Delcambre slates holiday event
Lighted boats once again will parade along the Delcambre Canal on Saturday evening. The annual event features a best-decorated boat judging and plenty of family fun. Festivities will run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Delcambre Docks on Richard Street.