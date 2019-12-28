1.Praying for
New Iberia
Members of New Iberia’s faith community will meet at Word of Faith fellowship on Admiral Doyle Drive to once again circle New Iberia in prayer. All are invited to participate, gathering in the parking lot at 2 p.m., then driving around the city to pray and bear witness.
2. Last chance for a Victorian Christmas
The Joseph Jefferson House at Rip Van Winkle Gardens will keep its traditional Victorian Christmas theme in place through New Year’s Eve. Tours of the home and gardens decorated in their full holiday season splendor will be available Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
3. Acadiana Community Film Series to start
On New Year’s Eve, the Acadiana Community Film Series will highlight the area’s top local filmmakers at the Essanee Theater on iberia Street. Films shown will include “Pavy” by Carrie Simon, “Modern Conveniences” by James Edmunds, “Happy Birthday” by Paul Schexnayder, “Envisionary” by Phanat Xanamane, and “No Planet for Storm-Troopers” by David Wattigny. It all kicks off at 2 p.m.