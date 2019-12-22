1. A Merry-Making
Season
Join the Shadows-on-the-Teche family for “A Merry-Making Season.” Throughout December, the Shadows-on-the-Teche will be dressed for the holidays in greenery highlighted with fruits, nuts and berries.
2. Victorian Christmas at Rip Van Winkle
Head down to Rip Van Winkle Gardens for the holiday season to enjoy beautiful Louisiana scenery with a Christmas twist. Tours of the Joseph Jefferson Home decorated for the holiday season will be available, as well as usual offerings at the gardens.
3. Bayou Beats Band live at Pelican’s
The Bayou Beats Band will be playing live on stage at Pelican’s on the Bayou in downtown New Iberia Friday. The show starts at 7 p.m. inside Pelican’s off of Jefferson Street. The restaurant is located alongside New Iberia’s Bayou Teche.