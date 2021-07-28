Members of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival met in Jeanerette Sunday for a very serious task — the naming of King Sucrose, the man who will rule over this year’s 79th Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.
The honor of ushering in the festival after its COVID-driven cancellation last year will fall to St. Mary Sugar General Manager David W. Thibodeaux, who also serves as the current secretary of the American Sugar Cane League.
The event was held at the home of Walteen Broussard, an amazing place for the announcement, according to a prepared statement.
Iberia Parish Tourism Director Fran Thibodeaux was named Queen B as well.
This year’s festival is slated to run from Sept. 23 through 26.