St. Martinville — Longtime St. Martinville attorney Keith E. Thibodeaux is running on the Republican ticket for judge of Louisiana’s 16th Judicial District, which comprises St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes.
About 6,500 civil cases, 6,500 criminal cases (not including traffic cases), and 2,500 juvenile cases are filed annually in the 16th District.
“I will put my 30 years of legal experience to use in the courtroom,” Thibodeaux said in a prepared statement. “I love to help people and believe family is first. A strong family unit is the foundation of a strong community.”
A native of Catahoula, Thibodeaux attended St. Martinville Senior High School where he met his wife of 30 years, Bonnie Laperouse. He received an electro-mechanical certificate from Teche Area Vocational Technical School followed by a business degree from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette (formerly the University of Southwestern Louisiana). Thibodeaux later received his law degree from LSU’s Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Following law school, Thibodeaux served as judicial clerk in Franklin for the late Honorable Judge Robert Fleming of the 16th Judicial District Court. He then entered into a private law practice with J. Burton Willis in St. Martinville. After Willis’ passing, Thibodeaux continued his private law practice where he has served thousands of clients on a wide range of legal matters relating to family law, real estate, corporate formation, business disputes, estate planning and successions and public agency law. Many of these legal matters included litigation within state and federal district courts as well as appellate courts.
“People have one opportunity to resolve a legal dispute,” he said. “I will be patient, thorough and handle each case thoughtfully to ensure a fair and just decision is made.”
“As Americans, we pride ourselves in the rule of law, the principle that no person, not even your local candidate for judge, is above the law,” Thibodeaux said. “A person’s life can be changed dramatically by a judge’s decision.
“Your judge should decide all cases fairly and impartially, free from political influence or intimidation,” he added. “Your judge should make his or her decisions based upon the facts as well as the law applicable to each case.
“I have never held political office and give you my pledge that I will make my decisions impartially as your district judge, the people’s judge.”
Thibodeaux and his wife Bonnie have four children and two grandchildren, who all live in South Louisiana.
“A judge should have ears outside of the courtroom, and the way to do that is staying in close contact with the community,” Thibodeaux said.
Thibodeaux is an active member of the Kiwanis Club, where he’s helped with the Every Child a Swimmer program and served needy children at Christmas. He’s also a member of St. Martin Rotary Club and an usher at St. Rita Catholic Church.
“Keith has served as our personal attorney for more than 30 years,” Louis and Elsie Gary said in the statement. “He really takes his time with his clients to fully understand their individual case and what they’re going through. His calm temperament and strong work ethic would make him an outstanding judge for our three parishes.”
“I first met Keith over 20 years ago when I was a loan officer with a local bank,” Erilda “Sam” Guilbeau also said in the statement. “Keith’s integrity and thoroughness surpassed all others. It is for these reasons I have chosen Keith to be my personal attorney as well. Keith’s integrity and thoroughness are only two of the many positive traits that would make him a fantastic judge for the 16th Judicial District Court.”
Candidates for this office will be officially qualifying July 15-17. The primary election is scheduled for Nov. 3.