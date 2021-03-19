Thibodeaux acquitted of racketeering on appeal; 10 verdicts stand

In a 36-page ruling, an appeals court acquitted former Iberia Parish Clerk of Court Mike Thibodeaux of racketeering and threw out three other charges due to a lack of a unanimous verdict.
But the three-judge panel affirmed the guilty verdicts and sentences on 10 other charges, remanding them back to the trial court to clarify the count or counts on which restitution or a fine is ordered.
In July, 2019, 16th Judicial District Court Judge Lewis Pitman sentenced Thibodeaux to 30 months in jail on seven counts of malfeasance in office, but suspended any additional jail time on racketeering, theft, perjury and filing false public records counts.
In a decision filed Thursday, 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Elizabeth A. Pickett wrote that the prosecution did not prove an essential element of the racketeering case — that Thibodeaux personally profited from the movement of funds from the Clerk of Court Office’s advanced fee account — acquitting Thibodeaux on that charge.
The court did rule that prosecutors proved the components of the other charges. But Pickett wrote that, although the prosecution acknowledged that profit was a component of the racketeering charge, it also argued that it was not essential to making the case, a position with which the three-judge panel disagreed.
“The state disputes this assertion but provides no details,” Pickett wrote. “It takes the position that the issue of whether the defendant personally profited from the activities at issue is immaterial to the analysis. This assertion by the state is incorrect.”
The court also argued that money taken from a cash box which was used to keep overages from the day’s transactions in the office was used for office purposes, precluding Thibodeaux seeing any personal gain from the use of the funds.
“The record... indicates that he primarily used the money for office activities such as Christmas parties, all of which has been previously discussed,” Pickett wrote. “It is debatable whether the defendant ‘received any proceeds’ within the meaning of the (statute).”
Of the other 13 charges, one theft count, one count of perjury and one count of malfeasance in office were thrown out due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year in State of Louisiana v. Ramos that said non-unanimous felony verdicts were not constitutional.
The appeals court did affirm Thiboideaux’s conviction and sentencing on the other 10 counts, six of which provided the basis for Pitman’s 30-month sentence for Thibodeaux. But because the 30 months was for seven counts, not six, it is not clear whether Pitman will adjust that punishment.
As for the financial penalties and fines imposed, the appellate court remanded the case back to Pitman to determine what portion of the $5,000 fine and the cost of a forensic audit of the Clerk of Court’s Offices — capped at $50,000 — was attached to which counts in sentencing. Pitman will have to assign a value to the portions for each charge.
Thibodeaux was convicted in May, 2019, on one count of racketeering, two counts of theft over $25,000, one count of theft between $5,000 and $25,000, two counts of filing or maintaining false public records, seven counts of malfeasance in office and one count of perjury.
Thibodeaux was indicted in June, 2018 after a state investigative audit of the clerk’s office that found, between 2013 and 2016, more than $300,000 in advance court costs were kept in an account rather than being refunded, and that more than $200,000 of that amount was moved into an account for salaries and other expenses in the office.
The funds in question are from court costs paid in advance for ongoing cases. State law requires the clerk must hold those fees for five years before refunding them, but in many cases there was no judgment or other resolution to indicate that the litigation was complete.
The 14 charges were grouped roughly into three categories. One set of charges related to the process of “sweeping” funds paid in advance for court fees and costs from the office’s fiduciary account to its operations account after those lawsuits had been dormant for several years. State law requires that those dormant funds be sent to the state’s unclaimed property office, although very few clerks of court in the state had followed the practice until after a state legislative audit of Thibodeaux’s office.
Another group of charges involved a series of 344 uncashed refund checks the Clerk of Court’s Office sent out to attorneys and litigants for reimbursements. After those checks had been uncashed for years, Thibodeaux created new checks with the same account numbers but with the Clerk of Court’s Office as the payee, so the money could be moved from the fiduciary account to the office’s operating fund, instead of to the state unclaimed property account as required.
A third set of charges involved the keeping of a “box of cash” which was made up of cash register overages from the clerk’s office. Under state law, those monies should have been transferred to the office’s operating account.
When contacted for comment Thursday afternoon, John McLindon, Thibodeaux’s lawyer, said he had not yet seen the decision. Thibodeaux likewise said he had not had time to review the decision when he was contacted.
A message left for 16th JDC District Attorney Bo Duhé for comment Thursday afternoon was not returned prior to deadline.