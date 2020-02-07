Theft of pop-up camper being investigated

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into the theft of a white Coleman pop-up camper valued at $10,000.
Deputies responded to a call on the afternoon of Dec. 6 regarding the theft on the 3200 block of Captain Cade Road. The camper, Louisiana license plate number E677174, was taken from the victim’s driveway.
Surveillance footage revealed the suspect to be a white male driving a late model black Chevrolet pickup truck. The suspect was last seen traveling southbound on Captain Cade Road toward Youngsville.
Anyone with information about the theft may submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
Iberia Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week appears weekly in The Daily Iberian.