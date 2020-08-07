Seven months after the iconic sign at the front of the Sliman Theater for the Performing Arts, formerly the Evangeline Theater, was taken down and sent away for restoration, the building’s full marquee is now restored and shining brightly, in all of its neon-laced Art Deco glamor.
Well, most of it, at least.
“There were a couple of components, a couple of pieces that hadn’t come in yet,” said New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt. “They are going to be back either Friday or Monday to finish that part up.”
Work crews from GibKo Signs of Bunkie have been on site in New Iberia during the last two weeks, making repairs to the marquee portion of the display. The missing components will get the center and right hand sections of the marquee’s letterboard and neon lit up, completing the project.
Aside from the effects of weathering over its 80-year life, a truck backed into the marquee in 2019, damaging part of the letterboard, breaking some of the straight runs of neon and denting the aluminum structure.
Now, after a new paint job, new pinstriping, and the installation of new neon tubes, it is almost ready to once again light the way into downtown New Iberia.
GibKo was awarded a grant for funding through Louisiana Main Street’s Redevelopment Grant Program, along with matching funds from the city of New Iberia. All of the work meets the U.S. Secretary of the Interior’s Standard for Historic Preservation.
The sign itself has architectural significance as an example of the use of neon in Art Deco architecture. Neon did not see common use in Louisiana until the late 1930s, so the sign represents an early example in the state.
GibKo sales representative Tim Bordelon said the refurbished sign in some ways is better than it was before.
“It has about 450 bulbs, which we replaced with LEDs,” he explained. “The inner works that sequence the lights were replaced with a circuit board. The neon is still neon, though.”
The original clockwork timing system that turned the sign on and off at dusk and dawn was also upgraded to a photoelectric cell that lights the sign up when the sun goes down.
The theater was added to the National Register of Historic Places in February, 1999. From its humble beginnings at the dawn of the 20th century as a wholesale grocery, it grew into its present glory when it was remodeled as a movie house in 1929. The current Art Deco façade was finalized in a renovation 10 years later.