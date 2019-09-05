It’s been a stressful week for the cast of the Iberia Performing Arts League’s “The Silver Whistle” after one of the main actors for the show fell sick this week, but the veteran cast full of familiar faces is still making the show go on.
The play revolves around Wilfred Tasbinder, a romantically minded 37-year-old tramp, who finds a birth certificate for Oliver Erwenter, indicating that its owner is 77 years old. Wilfred decides to impersonate Erwenter and enter a home for the aged. Being a fellow of rich imagination, he takes it upon himself to help the inmates by putting on a bazaar and showing each of them that one is only as old as he feels.
Director Hollie Guidry said rehearsals were going great for cast and crew until this week when she received word that Mike Berry, who was set to play Mr. Beebe, fell ill with a virus, prompting IPAL regular Vince Barras to perform the part during Wednesday’s rehearsals.
“We’ve been rehearsing for about three months,” Guidry said. “It’s been going great until he fell sick. We’re hoping he’ll be back Friday but we have someone filling in (until he is able to return).”
Other cast members include John Lagneaux as Wilfred Tasbinder/Oliver Erwenter, Kathryne Delcarpio as Mrs. Hanmer, Susan Clark as Miss Hoadley, Dyan Schnaars as Miss Tripp and Perry Ledet as Reverend Watson.
Guidry said this wasn’t the only changeover for the production. IPAL’s selection committee had brought up “The Silver Whistle” as a candidate for the organization to perform several times, but decided earlier this year that this season was the perfect time for it.
Dianne Moss was originally slated to direct, but after moving to West Virginia to be with her family asked Guidry, who was assistant directing to lead the show.
“I’ve assisted (the director) many times,” Guidry said. “It’s been a little crazy.”
Coupled with the fact that the 22-year-old is also beginning her first semester teaching at Westgate High School, Guidry has kept busy the past few months with the show and a new job and relished the challenge.
“It’s been fun trying to juggle directing and teaching all in one, it’s so much fun,” she said.
She’s also excited for Iberia Parish residents to see the production itself. One of the strongest things going for the show is a cast full of IPAL and theater veterans and Guidry said they have a great chance to shine.
“It’s been a wild ride but I have the best cast in the world and I’m fortunate that it’s a show that calls for an older cast,” Guidry said. “They all have so many years of experience, it’s so easy because they know what they’re doing.”
Whether Mike Berry will be there for opening night, however, was still up in the air.
“I miss Mike. He shines so much in this,” Guidry added.
“The Silver Whistle” runs Sept. 6 through 15 at the Essanee Theater. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 and are available online at brownpapertickets.com, at the door, or at Delaune’s Pharmacy, the Daily Iberian and Allain’s Jewelry.
For more information, visit ipaltheater.com or call 364-6114.