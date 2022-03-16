Grab your tickets because the Iberia Performing Arts League’s big spring musical is finally here, with performances set to begin Thursday.
The musical “The Producers,” which is based on the 1967 Mel Brooks movie, is about a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer who teams up with his mild-mannered accountant in a scheme to make a flop production to swindle their backers out of millions of dollars.
The show, directed by Kaleigh Lay, will run for three weekends at the Essanee Theater – Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. each night and Sundays at 2 p.m.
“People should definitely come out and see the show ‘cause it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Lay said.
The local production of this musical features an 11-piece orchestra. Lay noted that a lot of the choreography used for the show is based on choreography used in the original Broadway show.
Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase at the door. Tickets can also be purchased in advance online at www.IPALTHEATER.com, or in-person at The Daily Iberian, Allain’s Jewelry, and Delaune’s Pharmacy. Call 337-364-6114 for more information on how to purchase tickets.
Cast members Ian Bonin, who plays the role of Leo Bloom, and Tiffany Hochkeppel, who plays Ulla, agreed that the musical is an opportunity for an evening of laughter.
“After everything that we’ve been through the past two years, I think it’s really important to give yourself opportunities to laugh and this is definitely a show that will do that for you,” Hochkeppel said. “It’s just a ridiculous amount of fun.”
Lay said she is looking forward to seeing people come out to watch the musical considering the lockdowns resulting from the COVID pandemic.
“It’s finally feeling safe to come out and I think it’s just going to be a blast and people are going to laugh the whole time,” Lay said.