The new Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce CEO returning to his roots

New Iberia native Thomas Falgout grew up loving his community and years later he’s back, and this time for good.
Falgout was recently named the new president and chief executive order for the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce in his hometown. A 1986 New Iberia Senior High graduate, Falgout then went on to obtain his degree in business administration from USL. With New Iberia always in his roots, Falgout took the lessons and customs that have been instilled in him his entire life and he has since turned into a career he loves, and one he is excited about for the opportunity to help make the Queen City the best it can be.
Though he’s been on the job for less than a week, Falgout has enjoyed his work. As someone who has spent his life in non-profit like the Boys and Girls Club, the Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic, New Iberia’s United Way, he has done a lot in that world. And he wants to continue the 80-plus years of service for and with the community of New Iberia.
“I want to continue to do that,” Falgout said. “And stand on the shoulders of people like Janet (Faulk-Gonzales) who were the chamber people that I knew prior to me, sitting in this role. They did great work and I just want to continue to build on their successes.
When he saw the chamber had an opening for the position, he sent in his resume, and interviewed and was given the opportunity to lead the organization and work with the board.
“I was offered the job and I started here on Monday,” Falgout said.
Falgout has served as a CEO in non-profit work in the past, and he was thankful for business communities and their support for non-profit wherever he worked.
“This was an opportunity to work and to stay in New Iberia,” Falgout said. “My parents were both involved in the community as volunteers … so this was an opportunity to continue to do things and do things in my community.”
New Iberia is home for Falgout and it’s a place he wants to finish out his career serving the community that has always been there for him and his family. His goal, in any job he has had, Falgout said, is that when he leaves, he wants to make sure it is better for the next person who comes in.
“And that’s what I hope I do here,” Falgout said. “To continue to work with our community and work the leadership programs, generating our next generation of leaders, providing them the next opportunity through the chamber.”
An influx of new and exciting businesses and people entering New Iberia recently will allow Falgout and his chamber members and staff to help grow the community as a whole, he said. The more he and the chamber help to grow the community, the more opportunity there will be in the future, he added.
“Those are things that are going to help our kids, help our community to thrive and be a welcoming environment for all people, from all walks of life,” Falgout said.
More than anything, throughout his life, whether that was him working with the city of New Iberia through high school running the community swimming pool, he always saw that and this current job as an opportunity to do things for other people.
“This job was an opportunity to stay home, work in this area and do something I enjoy doing which is helping others and working with other organizations,” Falgout said.