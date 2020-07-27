Lafayette, LA- The Hilliard Art Museum will be reopening to the public on Tuesday, August 17. Early access will be granted to members August 4 to 15, and the UL Lafayette campus community August 11 to 15.
During their visit to the museum, guests will be required to wear masks, and are encouraged to adhere to the social distancing guidelines put in place by the CDC.
Fall Season of Exhibitions
Malaika Favorite: The Alchemist
February 7 to September 19
Malaika Favorite’s found object paintings seem to burst with an energy that conveys a sense of a life lived so well it verges on the mythical or magical. Somehow, seeing her work gathered en masse strengthens this impression, as does her merging of contemporary art and folk art practices. Favorite’s synthesis of folk and contemporary is akin to alchemy; the medieval pseudo-science that strove to transform base metals into gold. Her approach is born of expressive utility that defies categorization, making it difficult to identify her work with a particular genre or media.
Signal/Form: Video Art by Woody and Steina Vasulka
July 1 to October 17
The playful and exploratory studio practices of Woody and Steina Vasulka bring to light the material qualities of video. Breaking from the narrative traditions of film-making and television, the Vasulkas engage in a collaboration with machines to create videos that escape the bounds of the artist's eye or a camera's lens.
Bridging the Mississippi: Spans Across the Father of Waters
August 4 to April 3, 2021
Philip Gould’s Bridging the Mississippi: Spans across the Father of Waters is an expansive account of America’s greatest waterway. The impetus for this project, bridges, frequently do not receive their due as architectural wonders although they speak to American ingenuity and can-do attitude as few other structures do. The resulting push and pull between grand narrative and singularly lived experience in these images hints at the complexity of creating a series that represents, as much as possible, the entirety of the Mississippi River.
Presenting sponsor for this exhibition is The Haynie Family Foundation. Additional support comes from Wright, Moore, DeHart, Dupuis and Hutchinson LLC Certified Public Accountants.
Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana
September 11 to June 30, 2021
This landmark exhibition is the most comprehensive project to date dedicated to the cultural traditions associated with the farming and weaving of brown cotton in Acadiana. Acadian Brown Cotton: The Fabric of Acadiana is much like the blankets on view in that it is composed of many, many threads. The exhibition tells several stories that, taken as a whole, represent an ambitious synthesis of folklore, anthropology, economics, and art history.
Support for this exhibition comes from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Humanities.