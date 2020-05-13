Quest Diagnostics and Walmart are teaming up to provide COVID-19 tests to local residents.
Drive-thru tests will be available to any adult who meets CDC, state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms.
To see if you are eligible, head to www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. There is no out of pocket costs of individuals being tested.
The drive-thru testing site will be located in the Walmart parking lot at 1205 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. Quest’s MyQuest online portal will screen and schedule those who meet the eligibility criteria.
On-site scheduling will also be available for those who need assistance with scheduling. To be tested, individuals must have a scheduled appointment and be present in a vehicle.
The drive-thru site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. Please arrive no more than 10 minutes before your appointed time. Testing is not available inside any Walmart store or in any Quest Diagnostics Patient Service Center.