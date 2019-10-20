There was a little something for everyone Saturday evening at the New Iberia Civic Center in front of City Hall as more than 100 people gathered for the Iberia Parish Library’s Terror on the Teche.
The event usually features a storyteller or set of performers who entertain children as a precursor to the Halloween holiday, but library public relations director Stephanie Lee said the library decided to upgrade this year with more activities.
“We wanted to get a little bigger,” Lee said.
That included activities very similar to the Shadows-on-the-Teche Farm Fest event, where children’s games were set up outside to take advantage of the good weather.
Children attending could take part in bowling, hula hoops and several other activities to pass a good time on a Saturday night.
The Civic Center was decked out in spooky attire to complement the Halloween season that is quickly approaching.
The second part of the event was dedicated to storyteller Mike Anderson regaling the dozens of children with stories that both scared and captivated the children.
Anderson is known nationally for his storytelling and instrumental abilities, and was in New Iberia for the event to entertain those attending Terror on the Teche.
There was a host of other activities as well, including a pumpkin decorating contest and costumes for children who attended. Candy bags were disbursed for the children who showed up as well.
“It’s been going good. We had a great turnout,” Lee said.
Terror on the Teche is funded by the Friends of the Library, the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism Office of the Lt. Governor, State of Louisiana and administered in Region 4 by the Acadiana Center for the Arts and the generous donations of local patrons.