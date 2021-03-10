JEANERETTE — A heated moment at Monday night’s Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting highlighted longstanding tensions between Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr. and some members of the board regarding policies at the Jeanerette Police Department.
Police Chief Dustin Vallot presented a report to the board and mayor at the meeting regarding recent updates within the police department.
The chief said that one of the severest deficiencies within the department currently was the shortage of officers.
“Our biggest concern right now is officer shortage,” he said. “We’re down to four officers and myself, and soon we’ll be down to three officers and myself.”
When questioned further about the problem, Vallot said that the department had received about six or seven applications for the department, all of which were denied for one reason or another.
The Jeanerette charter states that the mayor has the ultimate authority to hire officers, with the police chief making recommendations to the mayor.
“The chief will submit a letter of recommendation and after we have thoroughly checked, we get together and make a determination,” Mayor Carol Bourgeois said.
However, some members of the board thought the officers that applied were not hired due to personal feelings from the mayor.
“The problem I’m seeing is that a lot of people have contacted me about working at the police department but our hiring process, I’m being told, is not fair,” Alderman Clarence Clark said. “I know of one guy who applied to the department and was denied, so he applied to another department and was immediately hired.”
Bourgeois responded by saying that the applicants had baggage of some kind.
“We have worked diligently in attempting to hire the personnel for the city of Jeanerette,” he said. “Hopefully, we can find some that don’t have the baggage we saw at the time.”
After several board members spoke out, Bourgeois banged the gavel, ending the topic for the meeting.
Clark said the next day that he has been against the mayor’s handling of the police department for some time.
“The mayor is trying to run the police department even though we have a police chief to do that,” Clark said. “It’s personal, that’s the problem.”