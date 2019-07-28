Templeton resigns as IMC President/CEO

Parker Templeton, who has served as president and chief executive officer of Iberia Medical Center for the last six years, tendered his resignation to the hospital’s Board of Commissioners during an executive session Thursday evening.
The resignation came as a surprise to most of the board’s members, as well as the public, when it was announced. IMC Board Chairman Larry Hensgens said late Thursday night he had talked to Templeton earlier Thursday, but had to keep Templeton’s decision to himself until the resignation letter was presented.
“We are sad to see Parker go, but remain grateful for his many contributions to our organization and community,” he said in a statement Friday. “His list of accomplishments is long, but it is his vision for healthcare in Iberia Parish that will be especially missed. Parker made great progress on numerous priorities during a critical transition time for the organization, and we thank him for his service.”
Some of the visionary steps Templeton guided were the purchase of Dauterive Hospital, which was completed in 2016, and the alignment announced later that year with Lafayette General Health.
In his statement to the board, Templeton said he was leaving his post to pursue other passions. His last day as leader of the Iberia Parish hospital will be Oct. 25.
“This has been a difficult decision for me, but given some personal considerations, I believe this to be the best decision at this time for me and for my family,” Templeton said. “While I leave behind an incredible staff, physicians and a tremendously supportive community, to which I remain deeply committed, we’ve paved a great foundation and the prospects for the organization are very good.”
Templeton joined IMC as president and CEO in September 2013 after serving as CEO for Franklin Foundation Hospital since 2009.
“Over the past six years, it has been both humbling and rewarding to be part of a team that is so dedicated to high quality, patient-centered care,” he wrote in an announcement to the hospital’s staff Friday morning. “I want you to know how proud I am of each and every one of you for your hard work and your commitment to caring for our community. Together we have accomplished so much. Leading this organization has been a tremendous privilege that I will always cherish.”
Under his tenure, the hospital has seen tremendous growth. The organization has also seen an almost doubling of operating revenue — from $56 million in 2013 to over $100 million in 2019. The hospital has also improved its overall financial health, adding a $4.1 million to its bottom line last year.
Accomplishments during Templeton’s tenure include the opening of the Cancer Center of Acadiana at IMC, Behavioral Health, Inpatient Rehabilitation and Women’s Diagnostics services as well as recruiting several new physicians to the community. Templeton and his leadership team have expanded and renovated numerous areas several include thing Therapy Center at IMC, Labor and Delivery, and an expansion of the Emergency Department.
Templeton also leaves on a high note, having worked to secure an $11 million revenue bond to fund further infrastructure improvements and capital purchases for the hospital. Among other things, the money will help to improve the hospital’s aging buildings and physical plant. Repairs to the roofing and air conditioning have already been discussed, with some bids already being worked on in anticipation of the fiscal influx.
“I ask that you continue to support one another and the organization’s efforts as you move forward together,” he concluded in the letter to the staff. “Please continue to put our patients and their families first. You are part of a first-class organization and it has been a privilege to serve you. I wish each of you and IMC nothing but the best.”
Iberia Medical Center’s Board of Commissioners will immediately begin a search for IMC’s next CEO.