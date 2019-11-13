Temperatures plunge as front sweeps through

The Teche Area will have to buckle in for some chilly weather in the upcoming days as a record-shattering Arctic blast sweeps through the country.
Iberia Parish 911 Director Prescott Marshal said a hard freeze with temperatures in the 20s was expected for Tuesday night for areas along the north of the I-10 corridor.
Temperatures were at freezing levels for 8 to 12 hours Tuesday night in southwest Louisiana, south central Louisiana and southeast Texas. and the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a freeze warning from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. this morning with temperatures as low as 27 expected in Iberia, St. Mary, lower St. Martin, Vermilion, West Cameron and East Cameron parishes as well as Jefferson County, Texas.
The NWS called it “the coldest surge of arctic air so far this season” and predicted 385 cold records to fall from the Plains to the East Coast through today.
High pressure is expected to persist across the area as the front begins an eastward trek. Sunny skies are expected today in the Teche Area, with temperatures peaking near the 50s with east to northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per house.
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles said Tuesday evening that cold high pressure will continue to ridge into the area, but will combine with clear skies and weakening winds to allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid 20s along and north of the I-10 corridor.
Further south, the lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s, according to the NWS.
Marshall said that during cold spells like this, remember to protect your outdoor pets, plants, and pipes.
In addition, the risk for house fires increases during cold weather because of improper usage of space heaters. Do not place them within 3 feet of your bed, furniture or anything that could catch on fire. Do not leave them on when you are not home.
Extension cords are not recommended, but if you have to use one, be sure it is at least a 14 gauge. The smaller extension cords can melt and cause a fire.