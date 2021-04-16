TECHE Project representative updates parish council on organization’s work

FRANKLIN — Patti Holland of the TECHE Project attended Wednesday’s St. Mary Parish Council meeting to update the council on the activities of the non-profit organization as well as to ask about the possibility of future funding.
The non-profit organization is volunteer based, and was created a decade ago with the original mission of cleaning up the Bayou Teche from Port Barre to Berwick.
Since that time, the group has expanded to advocating for the Teche and was instrumental in getting the bayou designated as a National Water Paddle Trail, a rare federal designation that no other waterway in Louisiana has.
“It’s quite an accolade to have this in our area,” Holland said about the designation which was given in 2015.
TECHE Project is also heavily involved in creating a marketable paddle trail, which has included installing kayak docks in most municipalities along the Bayou Teche.
In St. Mary Parish docks have been installed in Baldwin, Charenton, Franklin and Patterson. Holland said the group is currently working on installing a dock in Centerville with the help of the St. Mary Parish Government.
Informational kiosks have also been set up in many communities along the Teche which help to navigate the bayou as well as given historical and cultural information about each of the individual municipalities.
The organization has conducted workshops on installing wood duck nests for property owners with homes along the bayou as well.
“We’ve been building the paddle trail and hope to get wayfinding signs to locate the beautiful docks we have and put brochures in tourism offices to get it out there and disseminated nationally to bring tourism to the bayou,” Holland said.
As for funding, the organization is mostly donation based. Holland said she didn’t know about the budget process, but hoped St. Mary Parish Government would consider the possibility of funding $1,000 to the organization along with other governmental entities along the Bayou Teche so the TECHE Project can continue its mission.
“We’ve already set our budget but that’s something we’ll consider next year,” Parish President David Hanagriff said.
In other business, the council unanimously approved introductory ordinances to set millage rates for the new fiscal year. That included a 5.72 mills tax for the purpose of maintaining and supporting the St. Mary Parish Library System, excluding the city of Morgan City.
Other rates included 7.60 mills for a parish tax and 3.80 mills for a criminal justice tax.