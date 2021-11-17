TECHE Project completes floating dock in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The TECHE Project has recently completed another floating dock in the Teche Area, this time in Centerville.
The TECHE Project and St. Mary Parish will unveil the trailhead amenities at a dedication ceremony at Shwan Park on Nov. 30.
Bayou Teche has the prestigious distinction of being the only National Water Trail in Louisiana and one of only 33 nationally recognized water trails in the nation. That honor was bestowed in 2015 by the U.S. Department of the Interior. Designation as a National Water Trail places Bayou Teche in an elite group of waterways and will increase
recreational tourism for the 15 communities and four parishes the 135-mile bayou touches.
The paddle trail lies parallel with the state’s Bayou Teche National Scenic Byway and is part of the Atchafalaya National Heritage Area. The TECHE Project nonprofit organization serves as the paddle trail manager and is working with local communities, parish and state governments to develop a first-class paddle trail.
“The Paddle Trail provides access to Bayou Teche for paddlers of all ages and skill levels and aims to fulfill our mission to develop low-impact recreation that promotes tourism in communities along Bayou Teche,” TECHE Project council member Patti Holland said. “The TECHE Project greatly appreciates the support that St. Mary Parish has provided to implement the Centerville dock and other paddle trail amenities.”
The Centerville access dock was installed via a grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trails Program, administered through the Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism.
“The Centerville dock represents the last of five trailheads installed in St. Mary Parish, joining the Charenton, Baldwin, Franklin and Patterson trailheads,” Parish President David Hanagriff said.
“St. Mary Parish welcomes tourists and locals alike to come explore the beauty of Bayou Teche and the cultural uniqueness of the communities that lie along this famous bayou.”
Currently, there are 12 official access docks installed on Bayou Teche, and when completed, the Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail will have a total of 15 access points for paddle trips, ranging from six to 12 miles in length.
Information kiosks with maps and community stories are also part of each trailhead. The Centerville kiosk was funded in part by a grant from the Atchafalaya Trace Commission, an ongoing partner in the development of the Bayou Teche National Paddle Trail.