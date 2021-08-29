Teche Area residents, officials and offices are bracing for the effects of Hurricane Ida as it begins to creep toward south Louisiana today.
Ida is expected to intensify into a category 3 or 4 hurricane by this morning, with the eye projected to be in the Morgan City area.
According to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, people in the eyewall will see the highest winds of 80-100 mph, causing widespread power outages, numerous trees blown down, and significant damage to homes and businesses. In addition, life-threatening storm surge will flood up to 9 feet above ground level.
In Iberia Parish, wind speeds are estimated to reach between 60-80 miles per hour, with additional wind gusts of up to 90 miles per hour.
Storm surges between 1 to 7 feet are possible in areas of the parish south of Louisiana 14 and U.S. 90.
Rainfall totals are expected to reach 6 to 10 inches, but totals up to 15 inches are possible. The tornado threat for the parish is marginal.
St. Mary Parish is expected to be the brunt of the storm, with wind speeds of 70-90 miles per hour and wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour.
Rainfall totals are expected to be between 10 to 15 inches, with possible totals of up to 20 inches.
St Martin Parish’s area impacts are expected to be similar to Iberia’s, with 1 to 7 feet of storm surges possible in the Stephensville area.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said local and state offices have been collaborating since 120 hours before the storm time. Meetings with the National Hurricane Center, Homeland Security as well as local superintendents and mayors have been taking place to ensure everything has been checked.
“We’ve got it broken down to what we should be doing every hour,” Richard said.
A curfew was issued Saturday night between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday, which is the timeframe when Ida is expected to pass through southwest Louisiana.
“We’ve got some big concerns,” Richard said. “It’s expected to hit Morgan City, but any little wobble could drastically change things.”
Richard said taking COVID-19 into account has made this year’s hurricane season look slightly different. Collaborating with local medical personnel, first responders and the sheriff’s department has been essential to hurricane preparedness.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy said his biggest challenge will be protecting lives and property in Iberia Parish both during and after Ida.
“The biggest concern of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is the safety of our residents,” Romero said. “Our office is preparing as if Hurricane Ida is making a direct hit in Iberia Parish. All personnel are on standby and waiting to assist and serve the residents of Iberia Parish.”
For the safety of the IPSO deputies, however, there will be a period where they will not be able to respond to calls.
“When sustained winds speed reach 50 mph, all units will be ordered to remain stationary in a secure location,” Romero said. “There are times when weather conditions inhibit our ability to provide services. I ask each of you to pray and be good neighbors to one another.”
For electrical concerns, Cleco has already announced that they are activating 2,000 contractors along with its team. That includes damage assessors, distribution line mechanics, distribution and transmission vegetation specialists and transmission contractors to help with system repairs and power restoration after the storm passes.
“We’ve added additional workers to our team, as well as specialized equipment,” manager of distribution operations support Clint Robichaux said in a prepared statement. “As widespread flooding is predicted across our service territory, we have secured specialized equipment like helicopters, airboats and marsh buggies to access areas that could be difficult to reach with regular bucket and pickup trucks.”