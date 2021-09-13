Although Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected make labdfall somewhere along the Texas Gulf Coast Monday night, leaders across the Teche Area are keeping a close eye on the storm and the rain it is promising.
Unlike Ida, which came into Louisiana with high winds, Nicholas is so far seen as a slow-moving rainmaker of a storm. In the Teche Area, that can be as damaging and as deadly as a more powerful, well-formed storm.
St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said that he has not ordered sandbag stations opened yet in his parish. Two weeks ago, the parish Public Works Department distributed 10,000 sandbags for Hurricane Ida, which ended up missing the bulk of the parish.
"I don't want to cry wolf too often," Cedars said.
In Iberia Parish, the threat of rain from Nicholas has driven leaders to open self-serve sandbag sites across the parish. Sand and sand bags are available at the following locations:
◼︎ B.O.M Fire Station
◼︎ Grand Marais Fire Station
◼︎ Coteau Fire Station
◼︎ Delcambre water tower
◼︎ Loreauville City Park
◼︎ Lydia Fire Station
◼︎ Jeanerette at Fire Department
◼︎ Rynella Fire Department
Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the Iberia Parish Public Works Department at (337) 364-8474.