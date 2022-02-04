Purchase Access

ANDERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL

Following are the honor roll students for Anderson Middle School for the second grading period:

PRINCIPALS LIST

SEVENTH GRADE: Diamond Lambur, Joshua Lightell, Hannah Maturin, Travis Moses, MaKenzie Vice

EIGHTH GRADE: Kay Lee Gregoire, Dalayna Hite, Maxwell Jackson, Stevenisha Jones, Kylie Milazzo, Jordan Oliver, Amaya Thalanh

A/B HONOR ROLL

SEVENTH GRADE: Alyse Archon, Benjamin Basden, Zachary Choate, Nylah Dauzart, Jaylen Fontenette , Cierra Gary, Daniel Lin, Trelon Lively, Estella Poirrier, Shyasjah Polidore, Dakotah Ransonet, Monica Sanders, Melia Williams, Zoey Wilson

EIGHTH GRADE: Anireall Allen, Genesis Bueso, Ilijah Butts, Audrianna Chanhkongsinh, Layla Choate, Ranashia Dural, Abrielle Girard, Conner Gondran, Lerinee Jackson, Trinity James, Trinity Lewis, Destiny Lundy, Kyra Matthews, Toriyan Mitchell, Trae’Lan Olivier, Madison Overlund, Ananikhom Phomthirath, Asia Quetel, De’Asia Rideaux, Mia Rivers, Ali Stelly, Keely Tucker, Landon Vo, Ja’Traclynn Wilson

