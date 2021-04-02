ST. EDWARDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Following are the honor roll students for St. Edwards Elementary School for the third grading period:
PRINCIPAL’S LIST
FIRST GRADE: Emrie Boutte, Parker Delahoussaye, Beckham Frederick, JB Gates, Katherynne Hebert, Eleanor Humes, Jessi Jacob, Evely Landry, Lilah Landry, Ezry LeBlanc, Adalyn Lewis, Annalyse Moore, Hagan Poirier, Jacques Romero, Cole Trahan
SECOND GRADE: Ansley Broussard, Allie Comeaux, Luke Derise, Jude Dueitt, Walker Eskind, Olivia Fitch, Caroline Huval, Robert “Trey” Jordan, Juliet Mason, Remy Napier, Emily Neck, Charlotte Peltier, Anna-Katherine Popp, Dorayen Pourciau, Jenson Pullin, Olivia Romero, Korynn Roy, Thomas Simoneaud, Kensley Sonnier, Reeve Williams
THIRD GRADE: Madison Alphonso, Charlie Begnaud, Arielle Colley, Clara Drinkwater, Charley Evans, Nate Hulin, John Indest, Marlee Mitchell, Sarah Perello, Thomas Pharr, Hayleigh Poirier, Connor Rankin, Blythe Roberts, Murphy Romero, Madison Schopp, Ensley Thompson, Avery Trahan
A/B HONOR ROLL
FIRST GRADE: Luke Barthelemy, Graham Boggs, Cooper Breaux, Ella Comeaux, Hudson Crochet, Cohen Delcambre, Henlee Duhon, Noah Dupre, Harrison Faucheaux, Aline Gachassin, Blaise LeBlanc, Owen LeBlanc, Thomas LeGlue, Lauren Lewis, Tripp Robison, Jordyn Sampy, Annalise Viator, Easton Viator, Noah Viator
SECOND GRADE: Max Borres, Shaylee Butler, Akyla Celestine, Samuel Cestia, William Davis, Aubrie Deare, Eleanor Doumit, Laikyn Faulk, Cole Gary, Mary-Margaret Indest, Diallo James, Aiden Landry, Emma Landry, Henri’ LeBlanc, Ryder Martin, Blake Migues, Elliana Oliva, Stevie Parich, Harper Spell, Addelynn Thibodeaux, Elise Valteau, Carson Vidrine
THIRD GRADE: Emma Broussard, Marlee Broussard, Baylon Charpentier, Canyon Coleman, Gage Copell, Sheyanne Culotta, Hollis Daigle, Elise Derouen, Liam Ellison, Emmy Guidry, Myles Haik, Caroline Hebert, Fisher Hotard, Jaden Jones, Collin Kipp, Caroline Landry, Jamar Lewis, Caroline Sanders, Parker Segura, Williams Segura, Parker Thomson, Griffin Valls, Corryn Viator